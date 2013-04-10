The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed the Government Order imposing a moratorium on granting No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for starting new self-financing engineering colleges in the state for the academic year 2013-14.

The court made it clear that the state government cannot impose any moratorium to start new self-financing engineering colleges.

Justice A M Shaffique passed the order while allowing a batch of petitions filed by various institutions who had submitted applications to the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for starting new engineering colleges during the academic year 2013-14.

According to the petitioners, the state government had no legislative competence to impose a ban on granting NOC for starting new engineering colleges. Only the AICTE has been vested with the power to issue such regulations.

According to the state government, it was worried about the mushrooming of engineering colleges in the state. The quality of engineering education has also been affected.

As per records, 18,000 seats in various engineering colleges lay vacant last year.

A Division Bench of the High Court had earlier directed the government to ensure that NOC was issued only to those institutions which had provided infrastructural and teaching faculties.

The decision has been taken in the light of the recommendation of an expert committee, allotment details furnished by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations in respect of merit seats in the self-financing engineering colleges in the state and the observations of the High Court.

The AICTE stated that the NOC from the state government is a mandatory requirement for granting approval. Since the state has taken a policy decision that there should be a moratorium in granting NOC, the technical institutions will have to apply afresh for the next academic year.

The court held that it was for the AICTE with the assistance of the state government to consider the requirement of technical institutions in the state.

Hence, the state government cannot impose any moratorium on starting new self-financing engineering colleges during 2013-14.The court observed that while granting approval to self-financing engineering colleges, the AICTE should consider the views expressed by the state government before granting approval to the colleges.