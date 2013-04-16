In the backdrop of the severe drought gripping the state, the UDF meeting held here on Monday demanded that the State Government should envisage a project to effectively utilise the state’s due share of Cauvery waters - 30 TMC water, as notified in the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

UDF convenor P P Thankachan said that the only issue discussed at the meet was drought situation in the state. The UDF asked the government to take steps to convince Tamil Nadu Government to get more water released from Parambikulam - Aliyar project. “The meet demanded that State Government should ask Tamil Nadu Government to immediately release 3 TMC water,’’ he said.

The meeting reviewed the work being carried out across the state for drought relief and suggested that like the meeting convened by district collectors, the RDOs and thasildars should convene review meetings to reach out to people.

The meet demanded that the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act should be strictly enforced in the state.