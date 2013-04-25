Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday assured that the persons who would be displaced for the high-speed rail corridor in the state would be given an advantageous rehabilitation package and that the project would be implemented only after redressing all the genuine issues. He said this while addressing an all-party

meet called to discuss the high-speed rail corridor project. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties demanded more clarity with regard to the project, especially alignment and the package.

“There is no need for any apprehension. The political parties will be provided with all the details regarding the project. The project will be implemented in a transparent way,” the Chief Minister said and added that there was a need to convince the people about the project and clear their doubts.

Stating that the LDF was not against the project, LDF convener Vaikom Viswan said that people’s apprehensions with regard to alignment and land acquisition had to be cleared.

“We have not yet got the details regarding the project. There are no details about the number of people who will be affected. There is still confusion over the alignment,” he said.