Anwar Sadat MLA on Thursday urged the Aluva Municipality and seven panchayats in the taluk to implement the special scheme designed by the government to tackle drought and its after-effects.

During a meeting held at Aluva Palace, he said of the 15 panchayats in the taluk, almost seven were facing acute water shortage.

The meeting, which was co-sponsored by the Kerala Water Authority, was attended by the Deputy Collector, taluk officer, executive engineers of various government agencies, including the Water Authority, KSEB, Irrigation Department and other projects, panchayat presidents and secretaries. Anwar Sadat presided over the meeting.

At the meeting, Chengamanad panchayat president said: “Chengamanad is facing the worst drought conditions in the taluk this yearwhich have been aggravated due to shortage of potable water. Repair of broken pipes and their replacement of the damaged ones should be carried out immediately.”

Stating that the allotted four tankers of drinking water were not enough to meet the demand of the public, he sought 28 more tankers.

Sreemoolanagaram panchayat president Martin said the situation there had gone so awry that people were not able to get water even for primary use.

Apart from the extreme harsh summer, the main reason for this shortage is the lackadaisical approach of government agencies like the Water Authority and Irrigation Department to manage the situation, he said.

“Repair of faulty pumping motors were not being carried out. Similarly, canals that take water to the interiors were also in a neglected state,” he said.

Edathala panchayat president Muneer too pointed out the laid-back attitude of the Kerala Water Authority and Irrigation Departments. Nedumbassery panchayat president P Y Varghese lamented about the poor state of two canals. He urged the MLA to take immediate steps to clean the canals.