The government’s initiative to supply generic medicines to help patients from drug manufacturers and distributors who charge exorbitant prices for medicines is yet to be streamlined with many in the medical fraternity expressing concern on the issue, especially the quality of medicines and its implementation.

Kerala Government Medical Officers Association president O Syam Sundar said the patients could get the benefit of the initiative only through a proper standardisation.

“The doctors cannot determine if the generic medicines provided by the government meet the required standards in terms of quality. The Drugs Controls Department that has to do the quality check, however, cannot check all the drugs marketed here with the minimum facilities they have,” he said.

The doctors may sometimes be forced to prescribe some branded drugs when there is lack of generic medicine. “When generic medicines are not available in government drug stores, the patients are bound to buy it from outside. The problem is that the pharmacists would give medicines, which could fetch them profit. But the standard of the drug cannot be checked,” he said.

Moreover, the doctors are in a dilemma as they are bound to assure only quality medicine to the patient even when there would not be sufficient stock in drug stores. “We have no other choice but to go as per the government order,” he said.

Allaying the concerns, Health Minister V S Sivakumar said the hospitals would be supplied generic medicines as per the requirements.

“The programme has only been implemented and may take some time to get it streamlined. All the merits and demerits will be known only after the project is fully implemented,” he said. Labs will be attached to the pharmacy colleges where drugs could be tested.