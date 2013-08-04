The LDF’s day and night stir, seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for his alleged involvement in the solar scam, will come to an abrupt end on Sunday morning in view of the upcoming holidays.

However, the agitation is expected to take a strong turn from the next round, starting from August 12, with the activists of the DYFI, other frontal organisations of the CPM and other Left parties planning to block scam-tainted Ministers, especially Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on the road. The agitation would be given a break in view of the ‘Karkidaka Vavu’ on August 6 and Ramzan on August 9.

Speaking to Express, LDF convener Vaikom Viswan said they wanted a break before August 12 as they were planning a total blockade around the Secretariat from August 12 for an indefinite period, to bring the administration to a standstill. Intensifying pressure on the Chief Minister to step down, the LDF volunteers would encircle the Secretariat from August 12.

Vaikom Viswan said that vehicle campaigns and public meetings would be held across the state in the coming days.

“We are busy selecting volunteers, from across the state, to participate in the Secretariat siege. We would organise meetings to explain the political situation to the people and arrange send off meetings to the volunteers coming to the state capital for the siege,” Vaikom Viswan said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the campaign against the government would resume on August 7 and 8.

CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan said that Oommen Chandy had lost the trust of the Congress high command. Inaugurating the 11th day’s day-night stir of the LDF in front of the Secretariat here on Saturday, Pinarayi said even after losing the trust of the Congress high command and the KPCC president, Chandy is clinging on to the chair without any shame.