The 57-yearold Elathur Public Library is finding it hard to function smoothly, because of the lack of a proper building. The library, having a collection of over 6,000 books, operates in a leaky old building of the CMC Boys High School, Elathur. The librarian here is struggling to keep the books dry.

Moreover, the library is devoid of basic facilities as drinking water, chairs, desks and racks. The librarian, Ndragila K P, also complained that the building was very congested and it was very difficult to manage things inside. The attempts to have a new building for the library also went futile because of the delay in identifying a suitable land. The library authorities say that an amount of `10 lakh could be availed for the construction of the building from the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Foundation, but they failed to do so because of the delay in identifying land.

“Raja Ram Mohan Roy Foundation is ready to sanction `10 lakh for the construction of the library building but we need to show them at least two cents of land in library’s name to get the fund released,” said Pradeepan N M, secretary of the Executive Committee of the library. The library administration also tried to get six cents of land, remaining idle in front of State Bank of India, Elathur branch, owned by the Corporation. But that too did not work out. “Market value of the land here is `5 lakh and our financial condition does not allow us to purchase land at this rate. All our plans to get land turned futile due to the hurdles one after the other,” said Perachan P, President of the Executive Committee of the library. He also said that once they get land, they would be able to upgrade the library and also to make use available funds. “Once it is upgraded, the library will have more facilities and a better collection of books too. All we need is just two cents of land.”