The approach road to Ethipuzha Bridge on the Vaikom-Ernakulam road was damaged on Thursday. At 10.30 am a bike rider noticed a 2 m by 1 m pit on one side of the road and alerted local people.

The deep pit appeared on the road on the northern side of the bridge. Police blocked traffic on the road for a few minutes after 10.30 am when the pit first came to their notice.

D Sajan, PWD Roads Assistant Executive Engineer, and other officials rushed to the spot and inspected both the bridge and the road.

Sajan said that no damage has been caused to the bridge. He said that the Ethipuzha Bridge was constructed in 1956 and in making the approach road large quantity of sand was used for reinforcement, as river sand was available in plenty then. The sustenance wall of the approach road would have been weakened by the large-scale sand mining conducted in Ethipuzha River and the reinforced sand below the approach road would have loosened as the sustenance wall got weaker, PWD officials said. By 5.30 pm, the pit was capped and concrete was laid over it. After PWD officials conducted the inspection, road was opened for traffic. Officials said that they are keeping a close vigil on the road.