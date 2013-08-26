Special queues for disabled yet to be a reality

Despite the Directorate of Social Justice passing a government order directing hospitals and government offices to provide exclusive queues for disabled persons, the order is yet to be implemented in the state.

Even today, as proof of the cold response the order has garnered, many of the disabled persons are still seen standing in regular queues waiting for hours along with the general public at general hospitals, offices of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the like.

“We have not witnessed any positive move by the government bodies in this regard. If we had to wait in queue along with the rest of the persons for certificates at the village office or the general hospital, we are still forced to do so.

The situation has not changed even a bit. Unless the government effectively ensures that it is implemented, the situation won’t change”, said Kerala Vikalanga Samyukta Samiti (KVSS) assistant secretary Naser Manayil.

In a circular issued on July 19 by the additional chief secretary, department of Social Justice, it has been stated that ‘special queues’ should be provided for disabled persons at hospitals and other departments functioning under the government.

The order was issued based on a petition filed by the Bharathiya Vikalanga Aikya Association, which stated that the disabled persons are not given any humanitarian concern in public places.

Speaking on this, Govindan Namboothiri, additional chief secretary, said that the order has been passed taking into consideration the demands put forward by such organisations.

“It is an executive instruction which is expected to be followed,” he said. He however clarified that the order cannot be forced upon any government institution.

K Gopalakrishna, secretary of the Bharathiya Vikalanga Aikya Association said that even though they are satisfied with such an order, it should be keenly followed up by the department of Social Justice.

“Otherwise, it will end up being a mere eye-wash just to keep the disabled associations happy”, he said. He added that similar orders had been passed by the government earlier and it had not been effective.