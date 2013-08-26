Home States Kerala

Special queues for disabled yet to be a reality

Published: 26th August 2013 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2013 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Despite the Directorate of Social Justice passing a government order directing hospitals and government offices to provide exclusive queues for disabled persons, the order is yet to be implemented in the state.

Even today, as proof of the cold response the order has garnered, many of the disabled persons are still seen standing in regular queues waiting for hours along with the general public at general hospitals, offices of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the like.

“We have not witnessed any positive move by the government bodies in this regard. If we had to wait in queue along with the rest of the persons for certificates at the village office or the general hospital, we are still forced to do so.

The situation has not changed even a bit. Unless the government effectively ensures that it is implemented, the situation won’t change”, said Kerala Vikalanga Samyukta Samiti (KVSS) assistant secretary Naser Manayil.

In a circular issued on July 19 by the additional chief secretary, department of Social Justice, it has been stated that ‘special queues’ should be provided for disabled persons at hospitals and other departments functioning under the government.

The order was issued based on a petition filed by the Bharathiya Vikalanga Aikya Association, which stated that the disabled persons are not given any humanitarian concern in public places.

Speaking on this, Govindan Namboothiri, additional chief secretary, said that the order has been passed taking into consideration the demands put forward by such organisations.

“It is an executive instruction which is expected to be followed,” he said. He however clarified that the order cannot be forced upon any government institution.

K Gopalakrishna, secretary of the Bharathiya Vikalanga Aikya Association said that even though they are satisfied with such an order, it should be keenly followed up by the department of Social Justice.

“Otherwise, it will end up being a mere eye-wash just to keep the disabled associations happy”, he said. He added that similar orders had been passed by the government earlier and it had not been effective.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp