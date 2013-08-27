BJP state president V Muralidharan has nominated 57 persons to the state council of the party. With this, the strength of the state council has increased to 90.

Besides, six permanent invitees and 19 special invitees will be there in the state council. P Ashok Kumar (T’Puram), G Gopinath (Kollam), M K Dharmaraj (Ernakulam), N Sivarajan (Palakkad), Ravi Thelakkat (Malappuram) and P Ramesh (Kasargod) are the permanent invitees.

M S Kumar, Vellanchira Somasekharan, K Kunhikannan, V N Unni, Nedumbasseri Ravi, E Raghunandanan, P S Sreeraman, K V Sreedharan Master, V Ramankutty, Vasudevan Master, Ahalya Sankar, Chettoor Balakrishnan, N P Radhakrishnan, T A Narayanan, Palliyara Raman, P K Velayudhan, Padmini Teacher, Madikkai Kammaran and Sanjiv Shetty are special invitees.