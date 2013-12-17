Theatre will not die, it will come back as a popular art form, said eminent playwright, actor and director Mahesh Dattani. He was addressing the media when he arrived in Kochi for inaugurating a three-day, UGC-sponsored seminar at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady, that begins on Tuesday.

“Technology used in cinema and TV are advanced and they can stimulate senses of the audience, but theatre gives maximum involvement with characters and their intricate relationships and existence as social beings,” Dattani said.

His latest book “Me and My Place” handles gender issues at large. “The position of women in our society is still in question. They have always been looked at as inferior to men. This feeling has been ingrained in every man since childhood. Social media like cinema and TV have exploited that outlook to the maximum,” he said.

The seminar titled ‘Sites of Resistance: Theory and Praxis’ is conducted by the Department of English, SSUS.

Other important persons who have been invited to the seminar include Dr Milind Wakankar of Ambedkar University, New Delhi, Prof Narayanan Chandran of Hyderabad Central University and Prof P P Raveendran of MG University, said Dr N Prasantha Kumar, HOD, Department of English, SSUS. As many as 30 papers have been short- listed for presentation. Mahesh Dattani will deliver the keynote address, he added.

Mahesh Dattani has been writing plays for theatre and radio and has nearly 30 works including 19 books to his credit.