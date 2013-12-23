The newly-constituted Kerala University Learners Support Centres Management Association has asked Universities in the state to ensure that strict guidelines are followed while setting up Learners Support Centres during this academic year.

Basic infrastructure facilities and the proper background to raise the standard of education should be the conditions for sanctioning such support centres.

Any decision on the distance between two support centres should be taken after holding proper discussions, the association said.

“Centres which lack basic infrastructure facilities will put the academic future of students in jeopardy. While financially well-off students opt for other learning facilities, students from the economically weaker sections rely on learners support centres. “Therefore universities should ensure that academically well-qualified teachers are appointed,’’ the association said in a press release.

Norms should also be evolved for setting up laboratories, libraries and other facilities. Bus concession should also be provided for students of Learners’ Support Centres, the association said.

The association selected Thykoottathil Zakeer (president), T Mohanan, A Mohandas, K M Riyadh (vice-presidents) and Dr N Rajendra Prasad (general secretary), K Najeeb (treasurer), C Aawaaz, N Hymakumari and G Babu Rajendra Prasad (secretaries).