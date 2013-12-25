Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Monday visited Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair at the NSS headquarters in Perunna and held talks with him for more than 30 minutes.

Speaking to ‘Express,’ Sukumaran Nair said it was purely a friendly visit. The NSS leader said he asked the HM about the issues related to Government Chief Whip P C George. “We will not intervene in the issues in UDF as it is their internal matter. However, we will not allow anyone to be personally harassed,” he said.

The visit assumes significance as he had kept himself distant from NSS ever since he assumed charge as Home Minister, against the wishes of the organisation. Sukumaran Nair said that there was no change in the NSS stance over the reshuffle.