The annual Manjinikkara Perunnal began on Sunday with the hoisting the Patriarch flag at Manjinikkara Dayara and Omallur Cross Junction near here on Sunday.

Knanaya Church Archbishop Kuriakose Mar Severios conducted the flag-hoisting ceremony. Geevarghese Mar Dionysius, Geevarghese Mar Athanasios were Yuhanon Mor Milithios were present at the ceremony, Fr Jacob Thomas Melekattu and Binu Vazhakuttam have said.

The reception ceremony for the annual Manjinikkara pilgrimage will be held at Omallur Cross Junction at 3 pm. Geevarghese Mar Dionysius will lead the procession and reception at Omallur Cross Junction to Manjinikkara Dayara.

The public meeting to be held on Manjinikkara Dayara premises will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at 6 pm on February 8.