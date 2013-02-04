A convict undergoing rigorous imprisonment escaped from the high security Viyyur Central Jail on Sunday noon, allegedly hoodwinking the staff on duty and scores of security cameras.

The Viyyur police have received a complaint regarding the escape by Suhail alias Auto Suhail, 33, of Vadanapilly, who had been undergoing imprisonment on various robbery cases since 2011. But the complaint has not mentioned the manner in which he escaped, said P J Johnson, Sub-Inspector, Viyyur police station.

Suhail has been sentenced in five cases and had been appearing in courts in connection with some other criminal cases registered at various police stations in the state, he said.

According to him, the incident took place in the afternoon when the jail authorities sent him, along with nine others, to collect cashew nuts from the jail compound. He was found missing during the head count of the prisoners taken before admitting them back to their cells at 12.30 pm.

The jail officials then launched a search for the missing prisoner before lodging a complaint with the Viyyur police.

The escape has exposed chinks in the security apparatus at the prison, where a total of 66 CCTV cameras, including 55 Fixed-IR cameras and 11 PTZ (Pan, tilt, Zoom) cameras were recently installed at a cost of `1.5 crore with the help of the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KELTRON). The weather-proof infra-red camera installed at various places - the interview hall, corridor of cells, 12 dormitories, entrance to the prison, four barracks, kitchen, tower and blocks - are also monitoring the activities of the inmates, visitors and jail staff.

The control room which is equipped with five LCD display panels and computer consoles are also monitoring the activities of the inmates.

“He was one of the trusted prisoners in the jail with only two months of jail term left,” said Vinod Kumar, jail superintendent.

Therefore, the jail authorities had been sending him for open jail chores over the last few months. We have informed the jail ADGP and are ready to take disciplinary action if recommended by higher officials,” he added.