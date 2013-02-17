Even as Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan paid a visit to the house of the Suryanelli rape case victim to console the family members, the BJP has come out questioning the ‘moral stance’ of VS, since it was during his tenure that the private complaint filed by the rape victim had been hijacked.

BJP state president V Muraleedharan told ‘Express’ that VS should clarify to the public whether he was aware of the deliberate negligence which had occurred during his stint regarding the issue. ‘Express’ had reported that there had been a deliberate negligence on the part of the government and the judicial system while considering the discharge petition filed by senior Congress leader P J Kurien at the Kerala High Court in 2006.

‘Express’ also reported that it has been found that the rape victim and her father had not been impleaded in the High Court and subsequently in the Supreme Court when the discharge petition was considered and during its proceedings, which in turn, weakened the basis of the case.“VS should explain his stance on the questions as to why the public prosecutor, who was responsible for handling the case, had not brought up the issue before the court and whether the Law Department had committed any mistake in following the case well.

Being the head of the government, it can be termed as the failure of VS. Ultimately, the bucks stop at the Chief minister,” he said. He added that though VS had a special interest in the Suryanelli case, it had been hijacked, and that VS owes an explanation.