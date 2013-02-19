Home States Kerala

CC will take decision, says VS

Published: 19th February 2013 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2013 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan said that the CPM central committee which will meet in April will take a decision on the state committee resolution demanding that he be removed from the post of Opposition leader.

 He told a news conference here on Monday that the question on his continuing in the post would be decided at the central committee meeting.

 He said he was ready to answer the questions from mediapersons last week on the issue of party state committee’s  resolution calling for his removal from the Opposition leader post.

‘’It was at the request of my friends in the LDF coalition parties that I decided not to respond when you asked about it. The central committee has been aware of the developments here. I hope they have made the correct evaluation about it’’ he said.

 It was on February 11 that the CPM state committee adopted a resolution calling for stringent action against V S Achuthanandan for his continuing breach of party discipline and casting aspersion on the state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan.

 The latest provocation was his statement in a TV interview early this month that  the SNC Lavalin case involving state secretary was not a fabricated one and  there was only one witness who had given a statement that Pinarayi Vijayan had not made any personal benefit out of the SNC Lavalin deal. 

Achuthanandan had also claimed that he was removed from the politburo of the party as he stood by truth. 

Meanwhile, the central leadership of the party has clarified that it has not received any report from the state party asking for Achuthanandan’s removal from the post of Opposition leader yet. The politburo will meet on March 19 and 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp