CC will take decision, says VS

Express News Service By

Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan said that the CPM central committee which will meet in April will take a decision on the state committee resolution demanding that he be removed from the post of Opposition leader.

He told a news conference here on Monday that the question on his continuing in the post would be decided at the central committee meeting.

He said he was ready to answer the questions from mediapersons last week on the issue of party state committee’s resolution calling for his removal from the Opposition leader post.

‘’It was at the request of my friends in the LDF coalition parties that I decided not to respond when you asked about it. The central committee has been aware of the developments here. I hope they have made the correct evaluation about it’’ he said.

It was on February 11 that the CPM state committee adopted a resolution calling for stringent action against V S Achuthanandan for his continuing breach of party discipline and casting aspersion on the state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan.

The latest provocation was his statement in a TV interview early this month that the SNC Lavalin case involving state secretary was not a fabricated one and there was only one witness who had given a statement that Pinarayi Vijayan had not made any personal benefit out of the SNC Lavalin deal.

Achuthanandan had also claimed that he was removed from the politburo of the party as he stood by truth.

Meanwhile, the central leadership of the party has clarified that it has not received any report from the state party asking for Achuthanandan’s removal from the post of Opposition leader yet. The politburo will meet on March 19 and 20.