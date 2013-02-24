‘TN-based lobby sabotaging railway development’

Express News Service By

Allegations are rife that a Tamil Nadu-based lobby is instrumental in diverting quite a number of trains to Kerala to Tirunelveli. The Hapa-Tirunelveli Express and the Bilaspur -Tirunelveli Super Fast Express have had their routes extended from Kerala.

Other trains have been diverted to Coimbatore in the past, alleged the Railway passengers’ associations. They stated that for the last few years, a strong Tamil Nadu-based lobby has been manipulating the proposals of the Railways, thereby diverting funds as well as trains to Tamil Nadu.

A statement released by the Western Passengers’ Association accused the Railways of using Tirunelveli as a terminating station, despite it being not a terminus.

The Railways has stated lack of funds for not developing Thiruvananthapuram, Kochuveli, Kottayam and Nemam stations. Both Kottayam and Nemam were declared as terminuses in the 2011-12 rail budget, but no funds were allocated by the Southern Railways.