The internal squabbles in the Muslim League caused by the retraction of the statements made by two witnesses in the Shukkur murder case spilled out into the streets here causing tension for more than three hours on Monday.

Police used lathis to disperse a violent mob of Muslim League activists who came to clashes with a small group of League leaders who were allegedly instrumental in forcing the witnesses in the Shukkur murder case to retract their statements concerning the involvement of CPM leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh MLA in the murder conspiracy.

Trouble started when the group of Muslim League leaders including K V Salam Haji, K T Muhammed Ashraf and Kuttukkan Moidu reached the office of the Press Forum to hold a news conference in connection with the issue.

Hundreds of Muslim League workers reached the premises of Talipapramba Bus Stand Complex shouting slogans in an alleged bid to attack the group of League workers reportedly responsible for the retraction of the statements by the witnesses.

The crowd of Muslim League workers refused to leave the place despite repeated appeals made by the police.

Meanwhile, the League workers who held the press conference at the Press Forum office were whisked away by the cops with the support of the Quick Response Team of the police. The violent groups of Muslim League workers also pelted stones at the police jeep.

At the same time, the local leaders of the Muslim League who were charged with forcing the witnesses in the Shukkur murder case to recant their statement, said at a news conference that they had nothing to do with the retraction of statements made by the witnesses.

The charge against them was part of a conspiracy, they said.

They asked why no one was filing any case against them if they were responsible for forcing the witnesses to change their statements in the court.