HC seeks Censor Board report on exhibition of Viswaroopam

Published: 27th February 2013 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2013 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Film Certification to file a statement on a petition challenging the exhibition of ‘Viswaroopam’ in Kerala that contains the recently deleted scenes and dialogues.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice K Vinod Chandran issued the directive on a petition filed by Abdul Rahiman Physi, general secretary of  All-India Imams Council against the screening of the film. He submitted that the exhibition would lead to serious law and order situation and would  seriously hamper religious harmony existing between various groups in the state.

The film defames Muslims and the holy Quran, the petitioner said. Owing to strong protests,  the screening of the film was prohibited in Tamil Nadu by the government.  After the mediation that was held, the producer of the film had agreed to delete seven scenes and certain dialogues.  The altered version of the film is now being exhibited in Tamil Nadu. However, in Kerala, the original movie is going to be exhibited, the petitioner said.

The Rule 33 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules states that when an  alteration is made, till the issuance of a fresh certificate, the film should not be exhibited. The alteration should be approved by the Central Board of Film Certification.   The court has also issued notices to the Central and state governments.

