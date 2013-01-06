Get senior lawyers for Sooryanelli case: VS

Express News Service By

Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan has called upon the government to engage senior lawyers in the prosecution side appearing in the Sooryanelli case.

Achuthanandan said that the State Government’s appeal against the High Court acquitting the accused in the Sooryanelli case had been inordinately delayed.

Citing that the defence counsel was ill, it was demanded to post the case for another 3 months. Even at a time when the entire nation was protesting against the atrocities faced by women, the government was supporting the accused to deny justice to the Sooryanelli victim. He asked the government to conduct a high-level probe into the allegation by the girl’s father that a senior official in her office had tried to harass her.

He reminded that it was the LDF Government which provided her a government job and financial help. He asked the government to grant her transfer to a place of her choice. “The case against her, alleging financial fraud, should be withdrawn,” he said.