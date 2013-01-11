The Kerala Medical and Engineering Examinations for this year will be held at various centres from April 22 to 25.

Announcing the schedule of entrance tests for admission to medical and engineering courses here on Thursday, Education Minister P K Abdu Rabb and Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) B S Mavoji said unlike in the past, the CEE will not conduct entrance tests for MBBS and BDS courses this year.

Allotment and admission to MBBS and BDS courses will be based on Kerala state ranklist of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which is being conducted by the CBSE.

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS should attempt the NEET-UG and obtain a valid position in the Kerala state ranklist published by the CBSE.

Interested candidates should also apply online through the CEE’s website at www.cee.kerala.gov.in within the specified date.

According to the notification, the time limit of submitting the application online is January 31.

The results will be announced by the second week of June.

The CBSE will publish the list for all-India quota and that for Kerala state quota.

For including the allotment process, candidates should also apply for the entrance examination being conducted by the Kerala CEE. Candidates can apply online from January 14 to February 8.

The allotment process for engineering has already been reorganised based on the Supreme Court ruling on December 13, 2012.

The results of the engineering entrance examination will be out by the third week of May.

The allotment process will have to be completed by July 30 as per the Supreme Court order and classes will commence on August 1.

MBBS and BDS candidates who figure in the Kerala state ranklist of NEET-UG should prove their nativity as prescribed in Clause 6 of the Kerala Agriculture Engineering Medical prospectus.