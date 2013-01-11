Schedule for entrance exams

Home States Kerala

The entrance examinations will be held in all district centres in Kerala, New Delhi and Dubai on the dates mentioned as per Indian Standard Time (IST).  Engineering entrance exams (except Architecture) will be held on April 22 (Monday) and April 23 (Tuesday).

Paper I  (Physics and Chemistry) exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Paper II (Mathematics) exam will be held on April 23 from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Medical entrance exam I for BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries courses will be held on April 24 and 25. Chemistry and Physics  exam (Paper I) will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm n April 24 and Biology (Paper II) exam will be held on April 25 from 10 am to 12.30 pm.   Website for submitting online application is www.cee.kerala.gov.in

Seats available for various courses

Entrance Commissioner will allot 738 seats for MBBS out of the 900 seats available in the five Government Medical Colleges. In the government-controlled medical colleges there are 135 seats. In the self-financing colleges there are 700 seats. Altogether there will be 1,573 seats for MBBS course. For BDS there will be 723 seats and for BAMS 586 seats. 233 seats are available for BHMS course. For Agriculture there are 198 seats. 

There are 29,488 seats available for the engineering courses. 

