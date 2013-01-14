Home States Kerala

Child Rights panel soon

Published: 14th January 2013 10:30 AM

With the Supreme Court rapping the state for its failure in setting up the State Child Rights Commission, plans are afoot to speed up the procedure.

The Social Justice Department has invited applications for appointing a commissioner and other members for constituting the commission, the last date for which is February 15. “We have invited applications and the response has been good. After clearing administrative formalities, members will be appointed,” said K M Abraham, principal secretary.

Members will be selected after interviews and the commission is expected to be constituted by end February.

The setting up of a commission under Section 17 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, is necessary for ensuring child rights.

Similar provisions of the 2005 law are contained in the Protection of Rights of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The commission is necessary to monitor the implementation of the provisions of the act.

