Sisters die in road accident

Two sisters died on the spot when the scooter on which they were travelling was hit by an over-speeding private bus near Wadakkancherry in Thrissur on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Siniya, 19, and her sister Somiya, 15, daughters of Mangalam Ponparambil Thomas, Wadakkancherry. According to police, the accident occurred in the evening when the bus coming from the opposite diection hit the scooter head on when the girls were trying to overtake a vehicle. Siniya is a second year degree student at Vimala College, and Somiya is a 10th standard student at J M J Convent in Athani. The sisters were on their way to home.

Following the accident, angry residents of Wadakkancherry gathered on the road and set the bus ablaze. The people also prevented the Fire and Rescue Services Personnel from dousing the fire off. Later, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the angry residents . The traffic through the route came to halt after the accident. The Wadakkancherry police have seized the bus and are on the lookout for its driver and conductor who escaped after the accident. The police have also taken up a case for rash and negligent driving resulting in death.