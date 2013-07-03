Thiruvanchoor should quit:VS Achuthanandan

Express News Service By

Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan on Tuesday said that in the light of revelations that Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was also involved in the solar scam, he had no right to continue in office.

VS told a news conference here on Tuesday that Thiruvanchoor had talked to Saritha S Nair, the accused in the scam, over phone. He alleged that Saritha who was arrested in the solar scam had talked to Thiruvanchoor immediately after calling Tenny Joppan, the former PA of the Chief Minister, from her phone number 8606161700 to Thiruvanchoor’s number 94470 18116.

He asked Thiruvanchoor to reveal what Saritha who is a fraudster, had spoken to him over phone. He said Thiruvanchoor was fooling people by repeatedly telling lies.

He alleged that Thiruvanchoor had also lied with regard to his acquaintance with Shaalu Menon, the serial actress.

He pointed out that Thiruvanchoor who had earlier claimed that he did not know Shaalu Menon, had recently said that he had attended the housewarming function of Shaalu at Changanasseri on April 28.

Thiruvanchoor’s claim was that party workers had stopped him while he was travelling in front of Shaalu’s house and requested him to just call on her and he had only obliged to that request. While the Minister claimed that he had just gone to wish her for two minutes, Shaalu’s mother had said that the Minister was there for two hours. VS alleged that the Home Minister was telling lies and destroying evidence to sabotage the probe.

He said local photographers and videographers who covered Shaalu’s housewarming ceremony had alleged that police had deleted the visuals from their computer to destroy evidence against the minister. It was Shaalu Menon who helped Biju Radhakrishnan, the accused in the solar scam, to go into hiding. However, she had not been framed in the case so far, he said. Achuthanandan said both Thiruvanchoor and Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had been misusing their official status and bringing disrepute to their official posts.

He reiterated that both of them had no right to continue in power. PASSPORT CASE VS said CBI had seized lakhs of unaccounted money from K Abdul Rasheed, the controversial passport officer of Malappuram. His 18 bank accounts have been frozen.

Achuthanandan alleged that it was Union Minister E Ahmed and Industries Minister P K Kunhalitutty who were behind the illegal appointment of Abdul Rasheed as Passport officer.

CBI have sought clarification in this regard from the External Affairs Ministry, he said. VS said if the probe is allowed to go ahead the fraud would come to light. By allowing persons to tamper with passports to expedite women trafficking and other illegal activities, the League leadership was inflicting severe harm to the security of country.