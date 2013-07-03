People from all walks of life gathered at the St Joseph’s Church, Thirunelloor near Cherthala, to pay homage to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable P G Jomon who was killed in a chopper crash near Gourikund in Uttarakhand, on Tuesday. The body was laid in a special tomb constructed in the church around 5.45 pm.

The ITBP force gave guard of honour by firing three rounds in the air. Jomon 26, Pottechira, KR Puram of Chennam Pallippuram, Cherthala, was killed after an Air Force helicopter carrying crew and pilgrims crashed on June 24. The body was brought at the Cochin International Airport around 12.15 pm by the ITBP officials. ITBP Commandant S Jimmy had accompanied the body from Delhi.

It was placed on the Chennam Pallippuram grama panchayat office premises for the public to pay their last respects.

Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob, who is in charge of Alappuzha district, placed a wreath on behalf of the state government. District Collector N Padmakumar, MLAs P Thilothaman, A M Ariff and Mons Joseph, district police chief Thomson Jose, district panchayat president U Prathibha Hari Alappuzha RDO Antony Dominique and Ernakulam ADM B Ramachandran also paid homage. ITBP DySP Kamaleshkumar and Nooranad unit circle inspector K P R Nair accompanied the body from the airport. Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar George Alenchery and Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese Bishop Mar Sebastian Edayantharathu led the rituals.