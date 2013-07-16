With the political climate in the state remaining very much vitiated ever since the heat generated over the solar issue, the LDF announcement finally on plans to jettison out the government apart from the simmering factional feuds in the Congress and the cautious moves of UDF coalition partners, is poised to leave Chief Minister Oommen Chandy more and more vulnerable.

With challenges emerging from various fronts, Chandy is going to face a critical phase when the Congress high command is expecting tangible results and an image makeover for the government at the earliest, for which he has been asked to take the lead.

Notably, if the LDF is demanding a change of guard through the resignation of Chandy so far, the worrying signs are now much beyond it as a change in government itself is being proposed. The burden of Chandy leading the UDF to victory in the next Lok Sabha poll is another tall task.

An uneasy relationship between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions camouflaging the underlying tensions in the Congress is also there with the high command taking a stern stand, though isolated voices like thatof K Muraleedharan is adding tot he woes of Chandy. Many statements made by leaders of the IUML and Kerala Congress (M) in the pastf ew days have given rise to suspicions that the loss of face of the UDF Government in the solar issue has created a ground for many to look at various political options before them and go forb argaining, since the number of MLAs remains very critical for any political experiment now.

The political move of the CPM has also come on Monday seizing an opportune moment,w hile gearing up the agitations of the party and feeder organisations on the solar issue.

‘’I respect the reported suggestion of CPM on chief ministership. But I’ll not be one who will be flattered. I’ve not wished to become CM or made any moves for it. I’ll not cross over to another political combine for the sake of chief ministership without people’s mandate and through covert moves,’’ Finance Minister K M Mani told ‘Express’ unequivocally. ‘’ There is very very little scope for it’’, he added, when asked whether the reservations expressed by the KC(M) and the IUML on the functioning of the UDF government will lead to a further political flare-up or impasse. However, he demanded that a cabinet reshuffle,if opted by the Chief Minister and the Congress, should not be delayed.

‘’If people’s mandate is not respected, there will definitely be setbacks,’’ KPCC president Ramesh Chennithal said in the presence of Chief Minister Oommen Chandy here, as reports came of moves by the CPM to topple the government.

In an apparent dig at Chandy, he said that it is not a crowd that should guide leaders. ‘’I’ve made my points very clear .I’m not after power. I’m fully backing the UDF government and Chandy as chief minister’’, Ramesh Chennithala told ‘Express’. ‘’It is true that when the Congress is weak murmuring voices will come up, ‘’ Ramesh said, but asserted that the UDF government will complete its five year term. IUML is on record demanding a change in the style of functioning of the UDF dispensation, after putting an end to practices often giving rise to controversies.

‘’The government has done lot of good for the people, especially to the weaker sections. But such achievements are blurred in a barrage of controversies,’’, said Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty. ‘’The IUML has no other demands. We want to see the government going very strong, unitedly ‘’,the minister told ‘Express’.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy stuck to his guns on Monday by making it clear that he will not change his style of functioning and distance himself from the crowd under any circumstances. ‘’My priority will be to attend people’s issues. Whatever be the agitation against the government, there will be no change in the agenda,’’ Chandy said.

Government chief whip and KC(M) vice-chairman P C George continued to fire salvos at the UDF leadership and Congress, by bowling at the expense of K M Mani. ‘’For Kerala Congress, there is no untouchability with the CPM. As KC(M) and KC(J), we had worked together in the past. But nothing is on the agenda now,’’, he said. He had stated the other day that Kerala Congress would like to see Mani as the chief minister.