The Nedumangad police on Friday nabbed a man for physically assaulting his 18-year-old daughter.

The girl identified as Neethu of Kalluvilakam House, Oorukonam, suffered injuries on her wrist and face while she tried to prevent her father from attacking her mother on Thursday evening. The incident came to light when the girl sought treatment at the Nedumangad Taluk Hospital on Friday morning.

Vijayan, 48, the father had twisted her arm and slapped her on the face. Neethu suffered a minor fracture on her right arm wrist and bruises on her face, the police said. The police were alerted by the hospital authorities. The police said Vijayan, a daily wager and alcoholic, used to attack his wife Sobhanakumari quite often. ‘’On Thursday, the attack was brutal and the girl could not resist herself from intervening,’’ an official said. Neethu is a first-year paramedical student. Vijayan was arrested from Mudippura Junction on Friday evening. He was produced before the court and was remanded