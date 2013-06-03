Kerala State Beverages Corporation’s move to relocate all its outlets along the National Highway to other locations could prove to be a great relief to commuters and pedestrians using the NHs.

It is in the wake of increasing road accidents and the heavy traffic in the vicinity of these outlets, especially during peak hours, that the Kerala State Beverages Corporation has been mulling such a move. There has been a great sense of relief to the move, especially among girl students.

“We have been facing lot of troubles while crossing the road in front of these outlets and there is great risk while returning home from schools and tuition centres in the evening. The move will help in reducing the risks” said Sarnya Mohan, a Plus II student. If things go as planned, the state will no longer have any KSBC outlet along the National Highways. Excise and Ports Minister K Babu said that the directive is likely to generate apprehensions among the populace in areas where these outlets are likely to be relocated. He said new problems will arise when these outlets are relocated to the outskirts and this problem should be tackled in a fair manner. He said that it would not be a easy task to find alternative places for the outlets in the outskirts. ‘’Being a serious issue it has to be dealt with in a proper manner and appropriate places have to be identified,’’ he said. The outlets along the National Highway has been causing hardships to the commuters in one or the other way. It has also been causing inconvenience to the local public, especially schoolchildren.

The new problem to be tackled is on how to find suitable places to relocate these outlets and residential areas in the outskirts needs to be avoided.