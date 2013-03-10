Government will bring home freed captives: CM

Express News Service By

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that the state government is taking necessary steps to bring home the Keralites who were freed from the captivity of Somali pirates on Friday.

“They are now in Oman and I have deployed an official to speed up proceedings,” Chief Minister told media on Saturday.

He added that the release of the Keralites became possible as a result of the special interest shown by the Central government.

“The state government has been pressurising Central government for the immediate release of Keralites from the pirates. The Prime Minister formed a special group for the purpose which made the release possible,” Chief Minister said.

He further said that many more Indians were being held captive by Somali pirates and the Central government should take steps to free them.

“There are 117 Somalis in Mumbai jail. The country is demanding the immediate release of their citizens in lieu of releasing Indians. But there is a case pending against the Somalis in Maharashtra. The government feels that the case should be withdrawn and captives released, to enable the release of Indians,” Chandy said.

'Difficult to replace Ganesh Kumar'

Oommen Chandy said that in coalition politics the ministers are nominated by respective parties and the problem with Kerala Congress (B) is that it does not have an MLA to replace K B Ganesh Kumar. He was responding to questions by

fielded by mediapersons about the Balakrishnapillai-Ganeshkumar controversy on Saturday. He added that, he would visit Balakrishnapillai to resolve the issue. “A solution would emerge in the next UDF meeting,” he added.