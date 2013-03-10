Home States Kerala

Government will bring home freed captives: CM

Published: 10th March 2013 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2013 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that the state government is taking necessary steps to bring home the Keralites who were freed from the captivity of Somali pirates on Friday.

“They are now in Oman and I have deployed an official to speed up proceedings,” Chief Minister told media on Saturday.

He added that the release of the Keralites became possible as a result of the special interest shown by the Central government.

“The state government has been pressurising  Central government for the immediate release of Keralites from the pirates. The Prime Minister formed a special group for the purpose which made the release possible,” Chief Minister said.

He further said that many more Indians were being held captive by Somali pirates and the Central government should take steps to free them.

“There are 117 Somalis in Mumbai jail. The country is demanding the immediate release of their citizens in lieu of releasing Indians. But there is a case pending against the Somalis in Maharashtra. The government feels that the case should be withdrawn and captives released, to enable the release of Indians,” Chandy said. 

'Difficult to replace Ganesh Kumar'

Oommen Chandy said that in coalition politics the ministers are nominated by respective parties and the problem with Kerala Congress (B) is that it does not have an MLA to replace K B Ganesh Kumar. He was responding to questions by

fielded by mediapersons about the Balakrishnapillai-Ganeshkumar controversy on Saturday. He added that, he would  visit Balakrishnapillai to resolve the issue. “A solution would emerge in the next UDF meeting,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp