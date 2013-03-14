The Kochi Metro Rail project (KMRL) is hoping for an impressive package in the state budget to be presented on Friday, to help carry out land acquisition for the mega project. With land acquisition currently in the final stage, it is expected that the government may earmark an amount of close to Rs 300 crore for the project.

The Union Budget had allocated Rs 130 crore, including Rs 100 crore as equity, for the Kochi Metro project.

Therefore, the state government is also expected to make budgetary provision for the project as equity shares, experts feel.