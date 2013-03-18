The Indian Maritime University(IMU), Kochi, was established three years ago. However, students of the university are still deprived of a university ambience, including proper facilities and faculty members. IMU still functions in a small space given by the Port Trust, bereft of adequate infrastructure or space for extra-curricular activities.

The construction work entrusted with the Central PWD department is moving at a snail’s pace.

“We are in need of a computer lab and a good library. A library has been set up but there is a delay in procuring books. The biggest problem is the dearth of permanent faculty members. Two permanent posts have been filled. However, the number of visiting professors has come down, due to which academics has suffered,” said a few students.

An MBA course here costs a hefty `1 lakh per semester. As the department head stays at the Chennai campus, issues such as communication gap between the two campuses arise, said an MBA student. Result notifications, especially regarding placements, reach students at the last minute due to this.

In addition, the number of placements has come down and jobs which are available are not in the core sector and do not commensurate with the qualification. One of the reasons for this is a lack of proper marketing.

“Even after three years the campus lags behind, compared to the Chennai campus. There is a shortage of regular professors, associate professors and assistant professors,” said Jose Paul, former chairman, Goa Port Trust. G Raghuram vice-chancellor, IMU, has assured that efforts have been taken to improve facilities on the campus.

“We have appointed two permanent faculty members and more will be appointed soon. The campus library has already been set up. Provision of hostel facilities for MBA students is not part of the policy, but they can apply for hostel facilities provided for students of marine programmes,” he added.