Section of revenue officials yet to receive salary

Published: 18th March 2013

While a minority of the Revenue Department officials employed in the temporary revenue offices opened for special purposes in the state have received  their salary dues of many months after their service was extended recently, a majority of them are still at the mercy of the government.

The government had on March 14 given extension to 1568 employees deployed in special offices opened for land acquisition for Railways, Power Grid, Kochi Metro and PWD. However, more than half of the employees employed in other special offices are yet to get their salary.

The Revenue employees working at the offices of Revenue Recovery, Land Reforms and Land Tribunals have not been given service extension for this purpose. As a result, even additional tahalsidars who come under this category have been denied salary for many months. As per the rule, the treasuries deny salary if the service is not extended.

The staff unions have alleged that there was purposeful delay on the part of the government of not giving extension of service. ‘’If a section of the employees have been given extension, what is the obstacle for others?,’’ they ask.

 Alleging that these special offices were only meant for targeting the employees on political and other grounds, Kerala Land Revenue Staff Association state president P S Rajeev said: ‘’Whenever the government changes, the employees who belong to the opposite political platform are deployed in these special offices,’’ he said.

He said that the government should come up with a permanent solution to the issue.  ‘’It is to be noted that all these employees are permanent staff and this discrimination cannot be allowed to continue,’’ he said.

The Left-backed Revenue Department Staff Association has also demanded working out   a permanent solution to the issue.   Association president K Sreekanatan Nair said that the issue could have been solved if the Revenue Minister and the Finance Minister had held discussions.

‘’Though many representations have been made in this regard, the Revenue Department are yet to taken any steps. As many as 2,500 employees are yet to receive the salary,’’ he said.

