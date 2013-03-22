‘Change sweeping through law chambers’

Home States Kerala

“He is no lawyer who cannot take two sides.”
 Advocate P T Sreenarayananunni, a leading taxation and civil lawyer, exemplifies this famous dictum by Charles Lamb.
 Today, as he celebrates a golden jubilee in legal profession, the lawyer shares his success recipe and tips a law practitioner should seek.
 ‘’I suggest most of the clients to settle matters outside court.
 If a matter can be settled without a major damage to either parties, that’s the best option.
 Inside the court, compromises can have no space.
 Most people do not realise this before filing a suit,’’ says the lawyer who also shares his utter disappointment in the recent Italian Marines’ issue.
 “Many of our citizens are facing heavy trials and punishments in foreign courts for trifling issues.
 Are they allowed to come home for Diwali or Pongal ? Does this happen because we have an Italian-born-Indian politician ?” The defamation case of St Joseph college, Devagiri, which he dealt with in 1967, bolstered his career.
 He was fortunate with a direct Supreme Court decision in his favour.
 A milestone awaited him in 2003 when he was elected the president of Calicut Bar Association.
 ‘’Most of my colleagues tell me that I am a loser.
 But again, money is not everything,’’ he adds.
 With a wide range of experience across Trial Courts, Tribunals, High Courts and Apex Courts, Unni feels that a change is sweeping through the law rooms.
 ‘’There was a time when juniors gave up their chair to the seniors.
 There even was a time when the judges respected the lawyers.
 Now a don’t-care attitude rules the skies,’’ says the lawyer, who further adds that every lawyer should distribute his or her work, allowing the beginners to gain a foothold.
 ‘’There are a lot of talented heads in this profession.
 Let them all come up’’.
 Way back in 1962, when he enrolled before the Madras Bar Council, Unni says he was just agreeing to a career as per his father’s choice.
 ‘’At the time I wanted to be an actor.
’’ He had rendered his voice for several radio shows in AIR and acted in the malayalam movie ‘Kadha Thudarunnu’.
 

 

