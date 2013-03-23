Haridath case: Relaunch of probe ordered

Express News Service By

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Crime Branch (Hurt and Homicide Wing) to relaunch the investigation into the Haridath suicide case in which two CBI officers have been arraigned as accused.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the Crime Branch after the Kerala High Court had quashed the case registered against two CBI Inspectors, S Unnikrishnan Nair and K K Rajan. The CB officials said that following the SC ruling, the Homicide wing would restart the procedure to arrest the accused officers.