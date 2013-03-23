Man falls into borewell, rescued

Express News Service By

After a two-hour ordeal, a 24-year-old borewell worker was taken out from a 28-ft deep borewell at Kodungallur in Thrissur on Friday.

Harshad, son of Abdul Khader, Pambinezhathu House, Kothaparambu, was trapped in the borewell when he was removing the sand slid into the well during the process of digging a borewell near Kodungallur Thaluk Hospital premises in the morning.

Soon after the incident, other workers and people near the site alerted the police and Fire and Rescue personnel. The Fire and Rescue Personnel, who reached the spot, pulled out Harshad by expanding the mouth of the borewell. He was then taken to a nearest hospital. His condition is stated to be out of danger.

The workers had dug a borewell near the area the other day but the process turned futile as sand have slipped into the well. Following this, they dug another borewell a little way down the previous spot and when the digging process reached around 28 ft, the sand again slid into the well. Then Harshad climbed down into the well and removed the sand. However, when he has been shifting the sand, a big portion of sand was again collapsed into the well, making it difficult for him to come out of the borewell, said the people in the area.

Following this, the Fire and Rescue Personnel put an oxygen pipe into the mouth of Harshad to help him to breathe during the time rescue operation. The JCB and several other necessary equipment were made available for the rescue mission. Officials of Medical and Health Departments, police and other concerned government departments were present at the spot.