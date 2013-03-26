Recurring tragedies on treacherous terrains

Express News Service By

There seems to be no end in sight to the saga of deadly accidents in the dangerous terrains of mountainous Idukki, with the death of eight persons at Rajakkad on Monday, even as the safety measures leave much to be desired across the district.

In the latest mishap, there was no signboard to alert the driver about the ‘S’ bend on the road, Sridharan Raman, a member of the Rajakkad panchayat, told Express. “The protection wall at the bend is rather shaky, and offers hardly any support. It would not prevent even a small vehicle from falling into the gorge,” he said.

The area has witnessed several such mishaps. But this is the first time that the death toll has gone so high. On all previous occasions, people had escaped out of sheer luck. “At any rate, this was a tragedy waiting to happen, given the state of the roads in the area,” he said.

Further, there is no proper checking mechanism to keep the vehicles passing through the area within the speed limit. Referring to reports about the driver of the ill-fated bus being under the influence of alcohol, he said proper screening of vehicles by the police would have helped in averting the mishap.

With the commencement of the vacation season and tourist flow into the district rising, the government should take urgent measures to ensure that proper security measures are put in place, which would help in averting such mishaps in the future, Raman said.

Like is usual in such cases, it was the local residents and elected representatives who reached the spot immediately after the accident to rescue those trapped inside the bus. The taxi drivers in the area also offered timely help in ferrying the injured to the hospitals. The police and Fire and rescue Services personnel arrived at the spot much afterwards, when the local people sounded an alert. The district administration has opened a help-desk to provide information about the victims. However, the help-desk was struggling to provide concrete information about the victims for most of the day. The identity of three bodies kept at St John’s Hospital, Rajakkad, is still not known.

Absence of identity cards had made the identification of victims difficult. The police had to take the help of the survivors to identify the deceased.