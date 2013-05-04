Home States Kerala

Keralites strike gold in Civil Service Examinations

Published: 04th May 2013 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2013 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

It was a  day of pride  for Kerala with Haritha V Kumar getting the first rank in the Civil Service Examinations results of which were announced on Friday.

It was after a gap 22 years that a candidate from Kerala was getting the first rank. Students from the state got three out of five top ranks in the examinations. Sriram Venkitaraman of Kochi and Alby John Varghese of Muvattupuzha got the second and fourth ranks respectively.

Haritha, of Thycaud in the city, is an engineering graduate  (Electronics and Communication) from Kerala University.  She had cleared IRS in her second attempt in 2011. It was in her fourth attempt that Haritha secured the first rank.

The other two top rank holders are doctors.  All these rank holders had taken part in the coaching provided by the state government- sponsored Kerala Civil Services Academy.

It is for the third consecutive year that a woman has topped the prestigious examination. Haritha is a probationer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise)  and is undergoing training at National Academy of Customs Excise and Narcotics (NACEN) at Faridabad.

The top position in General, Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) have also been secured by women candidates. There are also three other Malayalis in the top 20 ranks. They are Arun Thamburaj, Rahul and Thanupriya who bagged sixth, 13th and 18th ranks respectively.

The other successful candidates from the state are Avinash Menon (30), Gayathri Krishnan (37), Vineeth S (56), Manjulekshmi K (63), Shreya P Singh (86), Panicker Harishanker ( 116), Vasudev Ravi (134), Aswathy V (141), Jaidev G (158), Anupama James (159), Mayuri Vasu (216), Vishnu S Warrier (221), Lipin Raj M P (224), Smitha Mol M S (241), Anil Sasidharan (284), Abraham Renn S (354), Nandini R Nair (389), Seeju S S (489), Anees C (524), Georgy George (548), Surekh Reghunatha (614), Ajay Joy (629), Joyce Philip (631), Joby Thomas K (634), Raji N S (727), Lakshmi Priya M S (743), Hrudeep P Janardhanan (751), Meera Vijaya Raj (796), Vishak K (869), Stefi Sofi (918).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp