Keralites strike gold in Civil Service Examinations

It was a day of pride for Kerala with Haritha V Kumar getting the first rank in the Civil Service Examinations results of which were announced on Friday.

It was after a gap 22 years that a candidate from Kerala was getting the first rank. Students from the state got three out of five top ranks in the examinations. Sriram Venkitaraman of Kochi and Alby John Varghese of Muvattupuzha got the second and fourth ranks respectively.

Haritha, of Thycaud in the city, is an engineering graduate (Electronics and Communication) from Kerala University. She had cleared IRS in her second attempt in 2011. It was in her fourth attempt that Haritha secured the first rank.

The other two top rank holders are doctors. All these rank holders had taken part in the coaching provided by the state government- sponsored Kerala Civil Services Academy.

It is for the third consecutive year that a woman has topped the prestigious examination. Haritha is a probationer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) and is undergoing training at National Academy of Customs Excise and Narcotics (NACEN) at Faridabad.

The top position in General, Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) have also been secured by women candidates. There are also three other Malayalis in the top 20 ranks. They are Arun Thamburaj, Rahul and Thanupriya who bagged sixth, 13th and 18th ranks respectively.

The other successful candidates from the state are Avinash Menon (30), Gayathri Krishnan (37), Vineeth S (56), Manjulekshmi K (63), Shreya P Singh (86), Panicker Harishanker ( 116), Vasudev Ravi (134), Aswathy V (141), Jaidev G (158), Anupama James (159), Mayuri Vasu (216), Vishnu S Warrier (221), Lipin Raj M P (224), Smitha Mol M S (241), Anil Sasidharan (284), Abraham Renn S (354), Nandini R Nair (389), Seeju S S (489), Anees C (524), Georgy George (548), Surekh Reghunatha (614), Ajay Joy (629), Joyce Philip (631), Joby Thomas K (634), Raji N S (727), Lakshmi Priya M S (743), Hrudeep P Janardhanan (751), Meera Vijaya Raj (796), Vishak K (869), Stefi Sofi (918).