The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government on a petition filed by former minister K K Ramachandran challenging the order of the Water Resources Department granting permission to constitute Kerala Drinking Water Supply Company Limited (KDWSCL) on CIAL model for supplying potable water in the state.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P N Ravindran and Justice K Harilal issued the order while considering the petition against the move to privatise potable water supply sector. Ramachandran alleged that it was sheer effort to commodify water, a natural resource and public asset. Counsel for the petitioner P S Sreedharan Pillai submitted that a majority ownership of KDWSCL is vested with private entities. Company formation will only serve the interests of private firms and result in a steep hike in water tariff, making it inaccessible to the common people, he said. Water will be collected from abandoned quarries, ponds and brackish water bodies, he added.