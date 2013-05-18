Amid reports of tainted player Sreesanth having confessed before the Delhi Police on his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal, his counsel Deepak Prakash on Friday said there was no direct evidence against his client.

The player will not file bail plea on Saturday as his counsel has not received copies of the First Information Report and arrest record.

“Sreesanth has been falsely or mistakenly arrested. I am very sorry to say that a person who has not committed any crime cannot confess. He cannot confess for the sake of media. They (Delhi Police) have got some wrong information or mistakenly arrested him. He is a totally innocent person,” Prakash told reporters in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Sreesanth’s elder brother Deepu Santhan visited his brother, who is under the custody of the Delhi Police, in the special cell of Lodhi Road Police station twice in the day.

The counsel was emphatic in his rejection of any claim that Sreesanth might have confessed to spot-fixing.

“Though his name is involved, there is no issue with Sreesanth. He will fight it out. He is completely cooperating with the police and has claimed his innocence to the police,” Prakash said.

The lawyer has also dismissed the charge against Sreesanth that he used towel as a signal to bookies before the start of an over that he would be giving away runs.

“It’s a very casual thing. 90 pc of players use towels during the matches. The match was played at 4 pm when towel is necessary,” he said.