The Higher Education Department will open community colleges in five districts in the state to impart vocational training for those who cannot afford to attend regular institutions.

The colleges offering courses according to the National Vocational Education Qualification Framework will come up at Attingal (Thiruvananthapuram), Kottayam, Thrissur, Pattambi (Palakkad) and Perinthalmanna (Malappuram). ‘’The colleges are intended to help those who had to take up jobs before completing formal education,’’ Additional Chief Secretary and Higher Education Department head K M Abraham said. ‘’We have submitted a proposal with five courses to the Union Government and are awaiting its clearance,’’ he added.

The colleges will offer five-year courses at convenient timings, preferably on Saturdays and Sundays. The faculty will be pooled from polytechnics and arts and science colleges in the respective areas. The colleges will also have industrial tie-ups to give hands- on training to the students.

The course certificate will be issued by the Directorate of Technical Education under the state government. The candidates will also be awarded certificates from the industrial partners of the courses.

The courses which will be offered for a nominal fee will be a landmark initiative in developing the skills and competence of the young generation. The Higher Education Department also hopes the community colleges will help the state to better its Gross Enrolment Ratio which is 3 points lower than the national average of 15.