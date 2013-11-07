Massive protest by CMRL staff and family members

Express News Service By

Thousands of employees of the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), Aluva and their family members along with trade union activists staged a protest in front of the Secretariat here on Wednesday demanding the government to immediately implement the 2006-order issued to the company for procuring minerals.

They also sought a CBI inquiry into the illegal mining of black sand from the Kerala coast.

The ‘Save CMRL’ agitation, taken out by the members of the Standing Council of Trade Unions, had the participation of all the prominent trade unions. Inaugurating the agitation, former Industries Minister and CITU state general secretary Elamaram Kareem urged the government to hold discussions with the trade unions and employees to sort out the crisis in the company. He also demanded a probe into the illegal mining of black sand from the Kerala coast.

“The government has not initiated any probe into the illegal sand mining issue. The state has lost wealth to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore through the illegal mining of black sand. The government should immediately probe into it,” he said.

Stating that the government should change its stand with regard to the industrial sector, Kareem said that the government should come forward to uplift the companies from destruction.

“The attitude of the government should have to change,” he said.