Home States Kerala

Massive protest by CMRL staff and family members

Thousands of employees of the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL),

Published: 07th November 2013 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2013 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of employees of the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), Aluva and their family members along with trade union activists staged a protest in front of the Secretariat here on Wednesday demanding the government to immediately implement the 2006-order issued to the company for procuring minerals.

They also sought a CBI inquiry into the  illegal mining of black sand from the Kerala coast.

The ‘Save CMRL’ agitation, taken out by the members of the Standing Council of Trade Unions, had the participation of all the prominent trade unions. Inaugurating the agitation, former Industries Minister and CITU state general secretary Elamaram Kareem urged the government to hold discussions with the trade unions and employees to sort out the crisis in  the company. He also demanded a probe into the illegal mining of black sand from the Kerala coast.

“The government has not initiated any probe into the illegal sand mining issue. The state has lost wealth to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore through the illegal mining of black sand. The government should immediately probe into it,” he said.

Stating that the government should change its stand with regard to the industrial sector, Kareem said that the government should come forward to uplift the companies from destruction.

“The attitude of the government should have to change,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp