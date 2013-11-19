The state is extremely confident that adverse clauses included in the Office Memorandum of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), based on the recommendations of the Kasturirangan panel report on Western Ghats conservation, could be annulled before the draft notification is issued by the Centre, said Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at a news conference here on Monday.

He said the notification would be translated into Malayalam and circulated up to the local grama panchayat-level for wide-ranging discussions, to finalise the suggestions of the state. “The state will see to it that within the 123 villages themselves, now listed as ecologically sensitive in the state, a differentiation is made between ecologically sensitive areas and otherwise,’’ he said.

Also, to allay the fears of the farmers living in the Western Ghats region in the state, a call centre with land line (0471-2741134) and 24x7 mobile number (94472-71034) has been set up for clarifying doubts, Chandy said. “There are reports that lot of misinformation campaign is going on such as none can fish from the rivers and registration of land in the ecologically sensitive regions is being blocked by officials. Such things cannot be allowed and those aggrieved could get clarifications directly,’’ he said.

Reiterating the government stand that not even a single person would be ousted from his dwelling or farm holding in the name of the Kasturirangan panel report, Chandy pointed out that in the Gadgil report, 633 grama panchayats were notified as ecologically sensitive.

“In the Kasturirangan report, it has been brought down to 121 grama panchayats spread over 123 villages,’’ Chandy said. “The ecologically sensitive areas have been marked using the remote sensing method, through which, the entire plantation areas covering cardamom and rubber have been brought under the category. I am confident that nothing adverse to the farmers like these will be in the notification. It is the duty of the state as well as my personal commitment to stand by the farmers,’’ he said.

The CM said Kerala is the only state in the country which could rightfully claim the protection of farmers. “Against the national average of 19.5 per cent forest cover, the state has 29.1 per cent cover. This is in spite of the high population density in the state. It shows that the state has been able to protect its forests and biodiversity through people’s participation. Farmers are aware of its importance, he said.