The accident insurance cover for State Government employees and teachers under the State Insurance Scheme has been hiked from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, Finance Minister K M Mani said in a press note issued here on Monday.

An approximate seven lakh employees in the state who are covered under the scheme will be the beneficiaries.

A decision has also been taken to widen the basket of the nature of accidents eligible for cover under the scheme, Mani said.