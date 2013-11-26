Accident insurance cover hiked
By Express News Service | Published: 26th November 2013 12:34 PM |
Last Updated: 26th November 2013 12:34 PM | A+A A- |
The accident insurance cover for State Government employees and teachers under the State Insurance Scheme has been hiked from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, Finance Minister K M Mani said in a press note issued here on Monday.
An approximate seven lakh employees in the state who are covered under the scheme will be the beneficiaries.
A decision has also been taken to widen the basket of the nature of accidents eligible for cover under the scheme, Mani said.