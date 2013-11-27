Faced with stiff opposition over the National Highways development works in the state due to the land owners’ unwillingness to part with valuable land for relatively low compensation based on fair price value alone, the state government is now planning to bring a concrete proposal wherein the market value of land would be offered to people in lieu of the land handed over by them for development purposes. It has been decided in principle that the survey proceedings for acquisition of land for NH development need to be pursued only after ensuring a higher quantum of compensation.

“The proposal to award market value for land acquired is under the active consideration of the government. The Cabinet will take a call on this shortly,” Works Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju told Express.

Development of national highways in the state is not as promising as in other states, with the ever-rising value of land here, as well as the fact that a major share of holdings identified for acquisition are often very small, thereby making the issue complex. The moves to create a conducive ground for road expansion gained momentum on the initiative of Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty. “Indeed, there is justification in people’s opposition and apprehensions raised towards land acquisition on various counts including the awarding of compensation. It has to be addressed properly,” Kunhalikutty said. Against a national perspective of NH expansion at 60 metres width and six lanes, in Kerala, even a width of 30 metres has not been realised so far. This, even as the NHAI had been insisting that NH expansion in the state should be at least on a width of 45 metres, with four lanes.

The state has half-heartedly accepted to toe the NHAI line, wherever possible. But political parties across the board are of the opinion, the expansion should be limited to a width of 30 metres. The state has a sizeable National Highway stretch, the prominent ones being NH 66 (Thalapady to Kaliyikavila-669 kms)and NH 544 (Walayar to Edappally-160 kms). But in several places, even this truncated width is proving to be a headache due to people’s opposition, and land acquisition could not be carried out smoothly.

The prevailing belief is that instead of compensation based on fair price alone, compensation determined on market value of land would tone down people’s opposition to a great extent. This is because compared to fair price fixed for land by the government, the ruling market value would be normally 4-5 times more.