Two teenagers drowned in the Periyar near Thottumugham here on Thursday.

The deceased are Nazim, 18, son of Abdul Aziz, Manarath House, Edayappuram; and Suhail, son of Nazar, Njaralakad House, Edayappuram. Both were Plus-Two students.

According to reports, Nazim and his friend Suhail had gone for swimming in the river around 12.30 pm. Nazim disappeared soon after taking a dip in the river. Worried Suhail leapt into the water looking for Nazim.

An apartment caretaker and a gardener, who witnessed the incident, soon called the police and fire force.Almost after an hour of search operations, the police and fire force were able to find the bodies of Nazim and Suhail.