Where have all the promises on road tarring gone?

The deadline for resurfacing of the six roads that were dug up for the implementation of the sewerage project under the Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project (KSUDP) in the city, was fixed on September 30, but not a single road was tarred in the stipulated time-frame.

The list and the time schedule had been prepared earlier, and it was said that the tarring of roads would be completed in a time-bound manner, but when it comes to execution, nothing is seen on the ground. However, this time the authorities blame the intermittent rains for the nontarring of roads.

According to the officials of the Kerala Water Authority, which is supervising the entire project execution, they were forced to extend the deadline for completion of the road works to October 18, following intermittent rains.

“We had given Shriram EPC the deadline of September 30 to complete the road works and also conveyed to them that any new work of pipe-laying would only be allowed after completing the carpeting of the already dug-up roads for the project. But, last week, the city received intermittent rains.

It is not possible to resurface the roads in such a condition. Following discussions with all the parties concerned, including the Corporation councillors, the date has now been extended to October 18,” says Abdul Latheef of Kerala Water Authority, who is also the additional project manager of KSUDP, Kozhikode unit.

Both the KWA officials and the authorities with Shriram EPC had then said that in the initial phase, the tarring of six major roads would be completed by September 30. The roads include Tali Road, Mooriyad Road, St Vincent Colony Road near Eranhipalam, Chakkorathukulam (stationery godown) - East Hill (Manjunatha Rao) Road, Othayamangalam Road near Karaparamba and the road on the side of Tali pond.

KWA officials added that the delay on the part of the state government in restructuring the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) resulted in lack of coordination among the government agencies.

“KWA has already been hit by staff shortage and added to it is the supervision of the sewerage project implemented by KSUDP. ” “ The decision of the state government to disband the PIU and the further delay in restructuring it have made a mess of the situation.

At present there is hardly any coordination among the government agencies and there is no one overseeing the works related to the sewerage project,” says an official with Kerala Water Authority.

The decision to repair the dug-up roads was taken after Urban Affairs Minister Manjalamkuzhi Ali, during a review meeting held on September 13 at the City Corporation office, directed the officials concerned to initiate immediate action. There had been widespread protests following non-repair of several dugup roads even months after the pipes were laid for the sewage project.