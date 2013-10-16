Study: 5 hills have to be razed to build Aranmula airport

Express News Service By

The Consultancy and Coordination directorate, which carried out a feasibility study for the proposed Aranmula airport, on behalf of the Airports Authority of India, has recommended to raze down the five hills for the project.

Contrary to the claims of the promoters of the airport project, at least 500 families and more than 1,500 persons, including Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes will have to be relocated once the project starts rolling at Aranmula, which is hailed as a heritage village.

A team of AAI engineers had visited the site on October 6, 2009, and Vincent Chan, executive director of Consultancy and Coordination directorate has sent the feasibility report to the Under Secretary to the Government of India (Ministry of Civil Aviation) on October 15, 2009. The report suggests and recommends razing down the hills around the project. Komalappoozhi, Kanakakunnu, Kozhimala, Kondoor moti and Chittorkkunnu should be razed to protect obstacle limitation surfaces(OLS). The study was based on the guidelines for air traffic control of flights. Komalappoozhi, consists of a colony of SC and ST families, and with a radius of two kilometre radius has a number of shanties.

The report envisages appropriation of 500 acres of fields and wetlands, raising project area by 15 metres, removal of all vegetation, hi-tension electricity lines and mobile towers from surrounding areas.

Kozhimala which is South of the proposed runway in the place with a high population density as more than 300 families are staying here. The report states that as the proposed site is in lower place of Arnamula town,efforts are needed to avoid water clogging and suggests the paddy and wetlands need to be filled up.

The earth-filling activities in the proposed runway portion were going on at the time of the team’s visit. The elevation of Aranmula as per the Survey of India is only 15 metres AMSL and the elevation of the portion where the runway was proposed was found to be approximately 10 to 12 m.

The state government has been a staunch supporter of the controversial airport project in Pathanamthitta district. Recently the Chief Minister had brushed aside the opposition to the project and a memorandum given by 72 members of the Assembly to the PM, saying that they included members of the LDF which had given all the clearance for the project when in power.