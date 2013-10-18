The decision of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to declare approximately 60,000 square kilometres of the Western Ghats across six states including Kerala as Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) has failed to impress the greens and rather they have flayed the decision.

Environmentalists who smelled a rat in the decision opined that it would only result in further plundering of the rich natural resources in the ecologically fragile area.

Noted environmentalist C R Neelakandan termed the decision of the MoEF as a ‘betrayal.’ “The decision to declare around 37 percent (60,000 sq.km) of the Western Ghats would not help in protecting the sensitive ecology of the region. The area to be declared as ESAs has already been protected as national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and Protected Areas (PA) and there is no need to notify it again as ESAs,” he said.

Neelakandan further noted that the constitution of the Madhav Gadgil Committee and its subsequent Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) report were meant to protect the biodiversity of the region. But the essence of it was subverted when the MoEF constituted the High Level Working Group (HLWG) headed by K Kasturirangan.

“Now, by taking the decision to declare 60,000 sq.km as ESA, as was mentioned in the report of HLWG, the government has sabotaged the report of a committee that was constituted constitutionally. One of the major flaws of the HLWG report was the proposal to declare an ESA based on population density. The population density of lower than 100 persons/km2 was used as the cut-off for identifying the ESAs, which is not a right approach in protecting the ecology.

How can we identify the sensitivity of an area based on the people living there? The present decision of the Ministry is nothing but a nod to plunder the resources of the Western Ghats,” Neelakandan fumed.

As per the Gadgil Committee Report, a total of 633 villages covering 25,000 sq.km in Kerala would be declared ecologically sensitive. However, it was truncated to 123 villages and 13,000 sq.km by the HLWG. Environmental activist Harish Vasudevan says, “MoEF has still not made clear which report- WGEEP or HLWG- it is going to implement.

It will be known only after the notification of the draft. The terms of reference to HLWG says that it was constituted only to examine the WGEEP report “